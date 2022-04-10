$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

