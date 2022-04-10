$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to report $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

FITB stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

