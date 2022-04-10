1,000 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CEVA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,569.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

