$101.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to post $101.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.85 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $97.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $8,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.