1,201 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,511,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $308.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.09.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

