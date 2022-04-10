1,210 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ambarella by 669.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMBA opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
