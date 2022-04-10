12,184 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 1,950,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.