12,184 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 1,950,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.