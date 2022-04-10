$127.95 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $127.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $516.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,573 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 904,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

