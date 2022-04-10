130 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $259.91 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.09 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.