1,509 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
