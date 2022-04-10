1,509 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.