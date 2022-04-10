$159.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to report $159.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $161.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $125.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $702.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.80 million to $705.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.97 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 963,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,465. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

