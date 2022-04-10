16,467 Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $609,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the period.

BGR stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

