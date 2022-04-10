1,696 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

ARKG stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72.

