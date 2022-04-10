17,200 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Similarweb by 37.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

