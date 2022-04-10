17,623 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 508,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

SWCH opened at $30.85 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

