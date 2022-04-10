$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.
DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 1,410,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,829. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
