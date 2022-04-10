$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 1,410,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,829. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

