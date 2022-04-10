$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will report $2.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DRRX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DURECT by 13.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 447,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DURECT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

