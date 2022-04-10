$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,776. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

