$20.06 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.32 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $244.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,071,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,846. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

