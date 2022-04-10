$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will post $207.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.65 million and the highest is $212.44 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $836.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million.

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 348,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $388.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.