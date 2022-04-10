20,944 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.