2,425 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 2,106,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

