26,261 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Crane by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Crane by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $102.35 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

