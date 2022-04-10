263,167 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 263,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

