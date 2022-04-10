2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.98 Million

Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will post sales of $255.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.60 million and the lowest is $250.20 million. 2U posted sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at $4,235,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at $23,361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 2U by 106.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,733,000.

TWOU traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 1,647,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,399. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $930.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.