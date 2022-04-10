3,980 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,980 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

