-$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.22) and the lowest is ($4.75). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $16,406,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.