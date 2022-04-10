$44.91 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $42.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.