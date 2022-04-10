$47.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $196.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,540. The stock has a market cap of $520.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Financial by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

