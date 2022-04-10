$479.40 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will report $479.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.21 million. Weibo reported sales of $458.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Weibo by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,705,000 after acquiring an additional 269,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 387,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

