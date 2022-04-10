$499.71 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will announce $499.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.61 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $518.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

