51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
