51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.