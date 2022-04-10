$53.75 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $53.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $230.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. 59,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $710.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

