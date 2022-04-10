$581.12 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will report $581.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.42 million and the lowest is $531.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

