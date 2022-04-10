6 Meridian Buys New Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 90.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 87.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $3,618,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

