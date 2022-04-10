6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 933 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $245.80 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $246.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average of $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

