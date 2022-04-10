6 Meridian Sells 2,903 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.08% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFM stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

