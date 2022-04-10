6 Meridian Sells 37,701 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $21.75 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

