6 Meridian Takes $208,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Conn’s by 389.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Conn’s stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

