$628.59 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to report $628.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $645.58 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCFS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $70.93. 137,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,142. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

