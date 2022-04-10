63,263 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

