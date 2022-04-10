$65.45 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $176.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 149,229 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 2,852,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.56. Amyris has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.