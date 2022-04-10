6,611 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in LivePerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

