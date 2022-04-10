$667.57 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report sales of $667.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 932,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.