719 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

