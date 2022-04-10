$741.78 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $741.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.50 million and the lowest is $691.25 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

CAE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,349. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

