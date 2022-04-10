7,448 Shares in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Orrstown Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.