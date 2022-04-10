$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce $8.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $32.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.86 million to $32.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.40 million, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $36.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.