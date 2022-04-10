878 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $64.15.

