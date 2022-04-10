8,817 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $700.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

